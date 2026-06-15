As World Cup Kicks Off in Seattle, Beacon Hill Latinos Express Mixed Feelings

At Carnitas Michoacan, a taqueria on Beacon Avenue South, Jaime Moreno said he was very excited about the World Cup. Moreno is actually the manager of La Esperanza Mercado next door. But here he stood behind the register helping out. He said he was holding out hope on getting tickets, checking constantly for a drop in ticket prices. Those prices currently range from about $600 to nearly $1,500 for the first Seattle game. But if he was being honest, Moreno said in Spanish, he would rather spend time with his family and "spend $200 on getting food for my family of five and have everyone be together to watch the game." That would be more enjoyable, he said.