Black and Brown Birders Find Community and Wellness in the South End

While Lucas didn't go on to become an ornithologist or some other sort of professional birder, he always kept his love for winged ones alive by volunteering with the Sierra Club and the National Audubon Society, an environmental nonprofit dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats. But birding, for him, hadn't been free of harms, and around the time that Christian Cooper had his "Karen" encounter in Central Park, a pickup truck drove by Lucas while he was out birding, shouted a slur at him, then kept on going, he told KUOW in 2020. The negative experience, however, led to a positive one, because it was through that article that Alison Mariella Désir learned of him and invited him onto Out & Back, he said in an interview with the Emerald. After the episode came out, friends and acquaintances of Lucas reached out to tell him that if he were to start a group and organize bird-watching trips, they'd join. So he did. "It just kind of took off from there," he said.