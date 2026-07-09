REVIEW | In Hillman City, a Menu that Spotlights Northern Mexico Includes a Surprise: Hot Dogs

Tripe can be polarizing. It’s made from the stomach of a cow. It’s a chewy texture that many people may find unfamiliar, unless you’ve had it before. Tripe is used in an assortment of soups or stews around the world, including pho and menudo. For those averse to the idea of eating tripe, I’d suggest trying it in these Sonora tacos. Instead of the inner lining of the stomach, they use the meat from the small intestines, which is tubular and feels more like calamari. It’s also fried till crispy, making it a much more familiar texture.