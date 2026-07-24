Neighborhood Spanish Exchange Group Grows From West Seattle to White Center

The journey to creating that original Spanish-language exchange group began when Chris Arkills, a retiree from West Seattle, traveled to Mexico. He spent 38 days in a different environment and took Spanish classes in the morning. He joined a group there called an "intercambio," an exchange for Spanish speakers to learn English and immigrants to learn Spanish. For Arkills, that environment was a low-stress way of getting people engaged through partaking in casual conversation. When he returned to the U.S., his desire to continue expanding his Spanish led him to start the group.