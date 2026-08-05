How Seward Park Visitors Can Be Better Neighbors to Wildlife

But Dominguez says that just because we don't see animals as often now doesn't mean they aren't there. In fact, coyotes have long been in the park, but they're good at maneuvering around people. "They're an important part of our urban ecosystem, and if you see one, you don't have to be afraid of them. Just keep walking where you're going, and the coyote will know what to do to avoid contact with you and go about its business."