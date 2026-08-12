Oh Hey: Jackson's Catfish Corner Is Back

Currently, the pop-up is a little bare bones with a few tables and seats for decoration; on the soda fridge, he propped up a painting of the OG Catfish Corner on MLK so that it looks over all the customers like a benevolent portal to the past. If Jackson is able to get a lease on the spot, he will revamp everything and add his signature flair to the space with jerseys and TVs on the walls like his old location. And even if this particular spot doesn’t work out long term, Jackson says he’s here to stay one way or another.