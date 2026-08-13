REVIEW | Beacon B.B.Q. Serves Dim Sum With a Throwback Feel

Sitting at the large table, I savored each bite of the fluffy char siu bao. I love a baked hum bao, but I prefer it steamed, as they serve it here. The texture was soft and chewy, subtly sweet and not bready like the baked version — more like a sponge cake. The lotus-wrapped sticky rice wasn't a standout for me, as I like a little more sauce in mine. I want the rice, which envelops a little ball of meat, to be moist with a sweet and salty glaze of soy and oyster sauces — here, it was a bit dry. As for the har gow and shumai, both were packed full of meats. They were delightful and quite filling.