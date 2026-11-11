A Seattle Resource Guide for Survivors of Sexual Violence

In September, news broke that a former Cornell University student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, had filed a lawsuit against seven former members of the Chi Phi fraternity, alleging they raped her in October 2024 at the fraternity house. The suit also named the university, the fraternity, an off-campus bar, and her own sorority. All seven men have denied the allegations, according to the Associated Press. Since then, conversations surrounding incidents of sexual violence on college campuses and in society at large have rekindled an examination of rape culture, along with the conditions that allow rape to occur.