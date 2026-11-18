Ruthann met the love of her life, Nathan Rothman, while she was Tacoma's international affairs manager. He was one of the first Americans to work with Chinese citizens after the normalization of U.S.-China relations. When they were dating, I was her roommate. My mother came over for dinner, and we were making small talk with Nathan while Ruthann was getting ready to go with him to a Sonics game. My mother said something about never having seen the Sonics in person. The next time Nathan came over, he had four tickets to a Sonics game — for Mom and me as well as Ruthann. That night, I told Ruthann, "He's a keeper!"