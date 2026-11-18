Ruthann Kurose, a 'Fierce Fighter' to the End
Ruthann Kurose passed away on Oct. 15 after years of struggling with health issues. She was the epitome of what John Lewis, a former U.S. Representative for Georgia and Civil Rights activist, called "good trouble." While others were credited with leading multicultural solidarity, Ruthann was engaged all along. She was even embarrassed when she was honored.
"She was a fierce fighter for everyone's rights," commented longtime friend Constance Rice.
Ruthann and her five siblings — Hugo, Guy, Rollie, Marie, and Paul — were raised in an activist family. Their father, Junx, a Boeing union machinist and racial equality advocate, and mother, Aki, a teacher and initiator of a statewide peace curriculum, were way ahead of most of their Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) peers.
A Garfield and University of Washington grad, Ruthann created the Asian Drop-In Center on Beacon Avenue, where youth could find their identity and voice. (The building is now Musang.)
Doug Chin, former social worker and author on the history of the Seattle Chinatown-International District, lived next door to the drop-in center. Ruthann briefed him on all that he had missed while away as a San Francisco State student activist. "She was a trailblazer, and we are indebted to her for all that she did," Chin said.
Ruthann advocated for peace with her Quaker mother, fought for Indian fishing rights, and supported the Black Panther Party and the formation of El Centro de la Raza.
She helped Eddie Rye Jr., a local activist who helped rename a major arterial in Seattle after Martin Luther King Jr., recruit Black students to the UW in the Central Area Motivation Program's (CAMP) Educational Talent Search. She protested the Kingdome's intrusion into the International District, and she wrote for the Asian Family Affair tabloid.
Ruthann was the first Sansei (third-generation Japanese American) to leave Seattle to serve as an aide to a U.S. representative from Washington state in the nation's capital, leading to others who followed in later years.
Ruthann and her colleague Kathy Halley volunteered for Mike Lowry's congressional campaign in a storefront on Rainier Avenue South across from Chubby & Tubby. They knew each other but became lifelong "sisters" when the pair — a former Seattle Black Panther Party member and an Asian American activist — headed to D.C. to work in Lowry's office.
Ruthann focused on details as well as major issues. As a Washington Liquor Control Board member, she insisted it was insensitive and provocative for agents to carry guns when inspecting tribal casinos.
Ruthann met the love of her life, Nathan Rothman, while she was Tacoma's international affairs manager. He was one of the first Americans to work with Chinese citizens after the normalization of U.S.-China relations. When they were dating, I was her roommate. My mother came over for dinner, and we were making small talk with Nathan while Ruthann was getting ready to go with him to a Sonics game. My mother said something about never having seen the Sonics in person. The next time Nathan came over, he had four tickets to a Sonics game — for Mom and me as well as Ruthann. That night, I told Ruthann, "He's a keeper!"
As their family grew, they took their young children, Mika and Mori, with them around the world.
She was opinionated but kind, and generous to a fault. While traveling for Nathan's business, she found ethnic crafts and learned stories about their makers, later gifting these treasures to family and friends.
Ruthann was also a visual observer and quick learner. She carried her camera everywhere. Her black-and-white photos chronicled everyday people and political celebrities alike. She functioned on coffee and chocolates but became a great cook of numerous cuisines, hosting dinners at their home.
When she was first diagnosed with cancer, Ruthann's goal was to live long enough for Mika and Mori's bat and bar mitzvahs and high school graduations. She lived to see both graduate from NYU and work in the White House during Barack Obama's administration. Mika is now a Seattle attorney and mother, while Mori is an award-winning documentary producer in New York. One of Ruthann's last social events was to attend the first birthday celebration of her granddaughter, Kaiya.
Ruthann was a runner and ran through the streets of D.C. with colleague and lifelong friend Phil Tajitsu Nash when they weren't pushing Congress to pass redress legislation for Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. Back home, she and journalist and former Wing Luke Asian Museum director Ron Chew ran along the Seattle waterfront. When her mobility declined, she walked with Nathan and their dog, Kiwi.
Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, Junx and Aki Kurose, and her brothers Hugo, Guy, and Rollie. She is survived by her husband, Nathan Rothman, and their two children, daughter Mika and son Mori. She is also survived by Mika's partner, Armand, her granddaughter, Kaiya, her sister, Marie, her brother, Paul, and a host of family and friends across the country.
True to form, one of the last events she attended was a Tsuru for Solidarity rally at the Northwest ICE Processing Center. She was an activist to the end. Her daughter Mika said, "Mom would be thrilled with the [November 2026] election results, especially now that Scott Colom won [a U.S. Senate seat] in Mississippi."
The family will host a celebration of Ruthann's life after the new year.
Sharon Maeda was a former Emerald staffer and knew Ruthann Kurose for over 55 years as a student, fellow activist, and roommate. Her last visit with Ruthann was a week before she passed away.
No Paywalls. No Billionaires. Just Us.
We're building a newsroom rooted in community, not corporate backing. Help us raise funds to hire our first-ever full-time reporter and grow our capacity to cover the South End. Donate today.