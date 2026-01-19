South End Activists Look Back on the Fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Rye has played many roles fighting for marginalized groups in Seattle. He was co-founder of the National Black Chamber of Commerce Pacific Northwest Chapter and served as chair of the Seattle Community Council Federation, an organization that first reported redlining in the Central District. Rye says the idea to change the name of the street was sparked by a conversation with the Rev. Jesse Jackson about what people were doing to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a radio show Rye hosted in the '80s.