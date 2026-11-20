The Black Futures Book Club at LANGSTON Takes Readers on a Journey to Other Worlds
Every month this year, members of LANGSTON's Black Futures Book Club discussed literary works where afrofuturism played a core theme. With two meetings left before the year ends, facilitator Dr. Brooke Bosley is preparing for the 2027 curriculum, confirming that the Black Futures Book Club will have a future at LANGSTON.
"When you traditionally think of science fiction, you think about Octavia E. Butler, and that may be it for a lot of people," said Bosley. "During these past few years, we've been able to introduce people to so many different writers and subspaces that we might have never thought about picking up, like speculative writing."
The Black Futures Book Club meets every fourth Monday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Events are free and vary from in-person to virtual gatherings. The last two meetings of the year will be held virtually to accommodate the upcoming holidays. At the club's next meeting on Nov. 23, readers will discuss Son of the Morning by Akwaeke Emezi. On Dec. 28, the book under discussion will be Ring Shout by P. Djeli Clark.
This year's afrofuturism theme took readers on a journey through time, inviting them to engage with literature that either uses time to challenge and reimagine society or requires readers to look to the future for solutions to today's problems. Some recent works include We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull; When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen; and The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories, an anthology.
Bosley's favorite works were speculative fiction, a genre that morphs the narrative setting from a pragmatic reality into a fantastical, supernatural, futuristic, or alternative hypothetical world.
"As the Earth Dreams: Black Canadian Speculative Stories was really good," said Bosley. "Even though they were short stories, they were so beautifully written. Each one had me thinking about the speculative story differently, and it introduced me to a whole new subset [of literature]."
Bosley says that next year, the primary goal of the book club will be to have fun. "We're gonna be reading stories about reimagining Black joy," said Bosley. "We're trying to do more author talks, more activities, and really just have fun with reading."
Bosley started the Black Futures Book Club about three years ago alongside Kristina Clark, who ran LOVING ROOM: diaspora books + salon in the Central District at the time.
"We began to talk about wanting a space where we could read science fiction [and] Black future stories, and imagine something different. But it also came out of self-interest," Bosley said.
Bosley, who moved to Seattle in 2022 after getting a job as a researcher at Microsoft, is a Black feminist scholar. According to her website, her scholarship work stands at the intersection of afrofuturism, Black feminism, human-computer interaction, and race and technology, and is meant to "challenge and reimagine conventional design principles and practices that are often grounded by colonialism." Bosley has a doctorate and a Master of Science in digital media from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The Black Futures Book Club is a multigenerational space, and Bosley says one of her favorite parts of facilitating the club is seeing people of all ages coming together to enjoy reading.
"Someone from the club reached out to me earlier this year and said, 'Thank you so much for providing a space where older Black women can be seen and have a space to talk and do things, because I'm learning about myself,'" said Bosley. "And that is a really nice part of it: that everyone comes with a different variety and walk of life."
LANGSTON, 104 17th Ave. S.
Every fourth Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
📚 Recent Black Futures Book Club Reads
We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull
We Will Rise Again, edited by Karen Lord, Annalee Newitz, and Malka Older
When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen
Abbott, a graphic novel series by Saladin Ahmed
Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction
Positive Obsession, an Octavia E. Butler biography by Susana M. Morris
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
You Should Have Been Nicer to My Mom by Vincent Tirado
As the Earth Dreams: Black Canadian Speculative Stories
The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories, an anthology
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