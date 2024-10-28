NEWS GLEAMS | President Biden Apologizes for U.S. Legacy of Boarding Schools; Striking Boeing Workers Reject Latest Contract Offer

Federal boarding schools — similar to residential schools in Canada, which the Canadian government recently has begun to address through the 2007 passage of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement — arose following the Indian Civilization Act of 1819. The policy established boarding schools across the country which forcibly took children away from their families and put them into often distant schooling facilities that were encouraged to “kill the Indian, and save the man.” Boarding schools have resulted in a well-documented legacy of trauma and loss of culture within a generation of students whose culture was devastated and suppressed.