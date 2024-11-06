PHOTO ESSAY | A Local Lens on National Campaign Rallies 2024

Trump’s rallies are an entirely different beast. Here, supporters are mostly left to fend for themselves, braving the elements and the wait without much help. If you’re thirsty, you’ll find a lone vendor pacing the line, hawking water and soda at a premium. There’s rarely any shade, so people stand for hours in the sweltering sun, worn out by the time Trump finally takes the stage. And yet, the familiar soundtrack — unchanged since 2015 — loops through the speakers, echoing the same tunes over and over, as if each song is a link to the past they’re fighting to reclaim. The supporters seem to welcome it, clinging to the routine and predictability of it all, much like their longing for a country they believe once was. Many trickle out early, exhausted, but few seem to connect their discomfort to the campaign’s lack of organization. Instead, there’s a sense of quiet endurance — a willingness to bear it all just for a chance to see him.