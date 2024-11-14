NEWS GLEAMS | $2M Bail for Man Suspected of Mass Stabbings in CID; Boeing Strike Ends

$2M Bail for Man Suspected of Mass Stabbings in Chinatown-International District
Boeing Strike Ends After Machinists Union Accepts Latest Contract
City of Seattle Seeks Members to Join Seattle Design Review Boards
On the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 8, a 37-year-old man allegedly went from person to person in the Chinatown-International District (CID) and stabbed five people in what seems to have been an “unprovoked” crime. Witnesses and footage from security cameras saw the man walking between his victims, who were situated around South Jackson Street, between 10th Avenue South and 12th Avenue South. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious, and four were initially taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Three were still in serious condition by Saturday afternoon, with the fourth considered satisfactory.
The suspect was taken into custody by the Seattle Police Department shortly after Friday’s stabbings, and he had his first hearing at King County Jail on Saturday morning. Following testimony about the five counts of first-degree assault, King County District Court Judge Michelle Gehlsen put the suspect on $2 million bail, as he currently has a warrant out for his arrest, and she believed he may be likely to commit another violent crime within the community. He is also suspected of four other stabbings within the CID neighborhood, though the judge did not hear of those additional four cases on Saturday.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ian Michaels-Slettvet called Friday’s attacks “random” and “unprovoked,” as they occurred in “broad daylight.” He added that the suspect has had nine other felony convictions over the past 10 years. KING 5 reported that they include “four car thefts, possession of stolen property, robbery and attempted burglary.”
The suspect’s public defendant, attorney Emma Benjamin, said “identity is a central issue” in the case, and she has successfully received a motion from the judge to limit media coverage of the suspect’s face.
After the stabbing, police recovered two knives in the parking lot where the suspect was arrested. He was later discovered at the police station to have blood on his hands.
The case will likely be referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charging later this week, according to the office’s spokesperson Casey McNerthney.
The 33,000 Boeing workers of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) accepted Boeing’s contract offer last Monday, Nov. 4, thereby ending their strike of 53 days. The contract passed with 59% of the union’s vote and ended the first strike to take place at Boeing in 16 years.
The latest proposal will increase employee wages by 13% in the first year, followed by 9%, 9%, and 7% in the following three years. Such increases put the total wage increase across four years at 38%, which is just short of IAM’s initial request of 40%.
Workers will also receive a $12,000 bonus, which includes a one-time $5,000 401(k) contribution and a $7,000 ratification bonus. Boeing’s offer does not offer a pension that some striking workers had hoped for, but which the company had routinely stated would never be possible. Instead, Boeing offers a matching contribution to each worker’s 401(k), which will max out at 12% of one’s annual income.
“We all stood strong, and we achieved something that we hadn’t achieved the last 22 years,” said Jon Holden, president of IAM 751. “Now it’s our job to get back to work and start building the airplanes, increase the rates, and bring this company back to financial success.”
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg wrote on Nov. 7, in a company-wide letter, that the company will offer payment to all workers who were furloughed during the strike. In order to conserve its finances, Boeing had forced thousands of workers to take one out of every four weeks unpaid. Ortberg wrote, “Your sacrifice made a difference and helped the company bridge to this moment. We want to acknowledge your support by returning your lost pay.”
IAM’s approval came after it rejected two previous contract proposals from Boeing, with the latest rejection taking place on Oct. 23. Days prior to the contract approval, CEO Ortberg had also delivered an ultimatum to the striking workers, where he stated that the company could not give any more. He stated that if the union were to reject the latest offer, future terms would instead be “less generous” and “regressive.”
The City of Seattle and Mayor Bruce Harrell are seeking 21 passionate individuals who are interested in architecture and design to join the City’s Design Review Boards. The volunteer roles will be able to offer their expertise toward the design of new buildings, based on city- and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. They will also be expected to have an interest in urban design and community development, as well as a willingness to sit in on public meetings. Board members are expected to have two board meetings a month.
Vacancies currently span the entire city, and the roles will begin in April 2025.
The City is looking for individuals who have specific interests that are aligned with the needs of the design board. Needs vary based on which part of the city residents are located, such as:
Central Area Board
Business or landscape design profession representative
Downtown Board
Development profession representative
Local residential representative
East Board
Business or landscape design profession representative
Design profession representative
Development profession representative
Local community representative
Local residential representative
Northeast Board
Local community representative
Local residential representative
Northwest Board
Business or landscape design profession representative
Design profession representative
Southeast Board
Design profession representative
Local residential representative
Southwest Board
Business or landscape design profession representative
Design profession representative
Local residential representative
West Board
Business or landscape design profession representative
Design profession representative
Development profession representative
Local residential representative
More information about the Design Review Board and the City’s Design Review Program can be seen on the City’s website.
Download the application on the City’s website. Please send completed applications, cover letters, and resumes to Erika Ikstrums at Erika.Ikstrums@Seattle.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
Emails are preferred, but applications can also be mailed, if necessary, to:
Erika Ikstrums, Design Review Program
City of Seattle
Department of Construction and Inspections
700 – 5th Ave, Suite 2000
P.O. Box 34019
Seattle, WA 98124-4019
Those with additional questions should contact Design Review program manager Shelley Bolser via email at Shelley.Bolser@Seattle.gov or by calling 206-733-9067.
