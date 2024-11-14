NEWS GLEAMS | $2M Bail for Man Suspected of Mass Stabbings in CID; Boeing Strike Ends

The suspect was taken into custody by the Seattle Police Department shortly after Friday’s stabbings, and he had his first hearing at King County Jail on Saturday morning. Following testimony about the five counts of first-degree assault, King County District Court Judge Michelle Gehlsen put the suspect on $2 million bail, as he currently has a warrant out for his arrest, and she believed he may be likely to commit another violent crime within the community. He is also suspected of four other stabbings within the CID neighborhood, though the judge did not hear of those additional four cases on Saturday.