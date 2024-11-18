NEWS GLEAMS | King County Executive Dow Constantine Will Not Seek Reelection; Fire Damage to Camp Long Lodge in West Seattle

King County Executive Dow Constantine Will Not Seek Reelection in 2025
Suspected Arson Causes $1.2M in Fire Damage to Camp Long Lodge in West Seattle
Seattle Human Rights Commission Hosts Celebration for World Human Rights Day
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced on Tuesday, Nov. 12, that he will not seek reelection when his term ends next year. Since 2009, he has served three terms in the role. Constantine has become known for supporting efforts related to affordable housing, the environment, behavioral health, and arts and culture; he has stated that he will continue working on such topics for the remainder of his tenure in office.
In a press release, Constantine wrote, "It was 15 years ago this month that I was sworn in as Executive, and it remains an honor, every day, to serve the people of King County. I ran for Executive because I care deeply about this region where I was raised and the people who live and work here. My priority was then – and still is today – that every person should be able to thrive, be economically secure, and contribute to the life of our community."
"I am grateful for the progress we have made, striving for a better government and a fairer, more just society," he continued. "We have built more access to opportunity, taken action to safeguard the health of our environment and our people, and set ourselves to the task of identifying and dismantling the systemic racism, sexism, and all the injustices that hold our nation back."
By stepping down, Constantine hopes to make space for a new generation of leadership. His decision also comes just a week after the results of the November elections, which have shown a national shift toward conservatism despite Washington State retaining a more liberal curve than the rest of the country.
Constantine is a fourth-generation Washingtonian who graduated from West Seattle High School and the University of Washington.
An intentional fire that was set to the Camp Long Lodge in West Seattle on Nov. 11 has caused an estimated $1.2 million in fire damages to the historic site. The lodge is located within a 68-acre park located right off of 35th Avenue SW, and it is managed by Seattle Parks and Recreation. The stone and wood lodge is the site of many summer camps and offers a number of rentable spaces. It was built in the late 1930s or early 1940s, during the New Deal era, through the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), most of the fire damage impacted the first story of the two-story building. Because of structural safety issues that were compounded by a hole SFD found on the first floor, they were forced to battle the fire from outside the building. They extinguished the fire after 40 minutes.
Police do not know a motive for what they suspect to be arson. They discovered multiple broken windows — which may have been points of forced entry — and evidence that two of the park's 10 standalone cabins were also broken into.
Nothing was reported to be stolen, but SFD posted on X that the amount of property damage is an estimated $1.2 million.
The Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) will be hosting a celebration on Dec. 14 for Seattle Human Rights Day and World Human Rights Day. The event will be themed "Beyond Barriers: Empowering Equity & Opportunity Within The Community" and aims to connect its attendees with local resources and programs while bridging educational divides within the community about human-rights-related issues. Along with presentations, there will also be food and a community resource fair.
The free celebration takes place at the Vera Project (305 Harrison St. on the Seattle Center Campus) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. RSVP via Eventbrite.
