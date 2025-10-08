Black golfer Bill Wright smiles while holding a large trophy alongside a white official after winning the 1959 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship.
Bill Wright (left) receives the U.S. Amateur Public Links trophy from the United States Golf Association's Emerson Carey Jr. (right) after making history with his 1959 triumph.(Photo courtesy of the Fir State Golf Club)
News

South End Life: Honoring the Local Legacy of the First Black U.S. Golf Champion, Bill Wright

Southeast Seattle's golf community fought for access, and their work led Wright to victory.
Published on
7 min read

Tiger Woods. Althea Gibson. Charlie Sifford. As famous golfers of color, they broke barriers that brought the sport to a growing audience of players and spectators. But one name most people may not know is Bill Wright. In 1959, Wright was the first Black golfer to win a sponsored national golf championship event. He also graduated from Franklin High School and was raised in the Central District.

Since 2009, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and local golf clubs have recognized Oct. 10 as Bill Wright Day.

Wright won the USGA U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship when he was 23.

An article in The New York Times wrote, "Wright's victory was a singular moment for Black golfers at a time when the PGA of America's bylaws still had a 'Caucasians-only' clause," which was abolished in 1961. Wright had played golf at Western Washington College of Education (now Western Washington University). He went on to compete in the 1966 U.S. Open and a number of U.S. Senior Opens.

But before Wright became a champion, South End residents in the 1940s had a problem: Golfers of color could play golf at municipal courses like then-Jefferson Park Golf Course on Beacon Hill (designed in 1915 by the Olmsted brothers), but they couldn't compete in major tournaments.

Bill's father, Bob, was also a golfer. In the 1940s, golfers of color went to Wenatchee and Portland to compete because they were limited to where they could participate in tournaments. They couldn't participate in Seattle because municipal courses wouldn't recognize golf clubs with members who were people of color.

Robert Woodard from Beacon Hill is the historian of Fir State Golf Club and one of the junior golf directors. Woodard said, "We were taxpayers. This was a city, public course … Men's and women's clubs were whites-only, and you had to have a membership to participate in certain tournaments."

In 1945, Bob, along with a group of 16 golfers of multiple races from southeast Seattle demanded that the city allow golf clubs with members of color to be able to compete. Fir State Golf Club was created and registered by this group when the city allowed community members of color to compete in municipal tournaments in 1947. Fir State was the first BIPOC golf club in the city. The club continued to be banned from King County public golf tournaments until 1952. Fir State is known as the oldest consecutively running Black golf club in the U.S. It hopes to teach golf skills to high school students, like those at Franklin, Garfield, and Rainier Beach, who want to become more competitive.

In 2021, Fir State approached the Beacon Hill Council to gather community support in urging Seattle Parks and Recreation to rename the then-Jefferson Park Golf Course to honor the South Seattle Black golf legend. Three years later, in November 2024, the golf course was renamed the Bill Wright Golf Complex at Jefferson Park.

Portrait of pioneering Black golfer Bill Wright wearing a Titleist cap and cream sweater, photographed outdoors in 2009.
Bill Wright in 2009.(Photo courtesy of friends of Bill Wright)
Wide view of the Bill Wright Golf Complex at Jefferson Park in Seattle, showing the clubhouse building at 4101 Beacon Ave S, a putting green with golfers, manicured lawns, trees, and a partly cloudy sky.
The Bill Wright Golf Complex clubhouse.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

The 123-acre site hosts an 18-hole golf course, a nine-hole course, and a driving range. Inside the clubhouse is a restaurant, banquet room, pro shop, and offices for First Tee, the youth program.

Bill Wright passed away in February of 2021. Along with the USGA, Fir State Golf Club and Jefferson Park recognize Oct. 10 as Bill Wright Day.

The People Who Gather at Bill Wright Golf Complex

Smiling Black man stands behind his mother, who is seated and holding a framed photo of her late husband; two more family photos sit nearby in a warmly lit living room.
Joan Ann Lidell (right) and her son, Derek Lidell.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Joan Ann Lidell, who lives in Seward Park, had been a close friend of Bill Wright for decades. Lidell's late husband, Jim, was Bill's best friend growing up. Her son, Derek, was Bill's godson. Joan remembered that Bill was down-to-earth and "never boastful," she said. Derek mentioned that Bill had moved to Los Angeles trying to make it as a professional golfer, but he said Bill "didn't have the sponsorships to play." The Lidells said Bill taught golf to junior and adult golfers. He also managed a car dealership in Southern California while he pursued his passion, the game of golf.

Selfie of a Black man in a red cap on a golf course with other golfers teeing off and riding in carts behind him.
Berdell Knowles, Fir State Golf Club president, with friends at Riverbend Golf Course in Kent.(Photo courtesy of Berdell Knowles)

Berdell Knowles came to Seattle about 12 years ago from Los Angeles, California. "I didn't expect to be able to continue [golfing] because of the weather in Seattle, but I was surprised that I play way more golf here than I ever did in L.A. The reasons are L.A. doesn't have enough golf courses for all the people living there. The Seattle area has an abundance of courses between Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma. Then there's Fir State. When you have a group of people who are positive, competitive, and skilled at golf, the way our membership is and the community is great, golf is our primary social hub."

Smiling older Black man stands in front of a vintage yellow and green First Tee G.C. Seattle, Wash. golf sign.
Robert Woodard, Fir State Golf Club historian and one of its junior golf directors. He sits under the Fir State Golf Club emblem at the restaurant in the Bill Wright Golf Complex clubhouse.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Robert Woodard was involved in many sports growing up on Beacon Hill, and he always liked to see how communities of color dressed vibrantly for golf when he would see them cross the street at the golf course on South Beacon Avenue. Later, he was challenged by friends to join the sport and became passionate about it as he learned what it takes to play golf well.

"Golf prepares you. When something happens, golf prepares you to work through it," said Woodard. "It takes focus and practice and precision because hitting a ball a hair off the mark translates to yards away [from where you want it to land]. It's the toughest sport there is."

Elder Black man in a blazer and “UJ Golf” cap smiles while seated at a covered golf driving range, with other players and golf bags visible in the background.
Mertiss J. Thompson, a longtime golf instructor, at the driving range at the Bill Wright Golf Complex.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Mertiss J. Thompson is the only Black master golf instructor in the state of Washington. He's been active in teaching golf throughout the region and around the world for decades. Thompson learned about golf at age 8, when he worked as a caddy at a country club in Arkansas. He said he got up at 5 a.m. to work and studied sportsmanship, along with how players spoke, dressed, and carried themselves.

He described golf in its simplest form as a four-hour meditation. "Golf is a game of the mind," said Thompson. He said he visualizes the arc of the ball to where he wants it to land before he hits it. "Imagination is everything," he reflected. "Without it, you limit yourself. It's a natural thing to do. Much of what we see created came from someone's imagination."

Two Black men smile outdoors on a sunny day at a golf course; one wears a blue polo and sunglasses, and the other, older man wears a blazer and “UJ Golf” cap.
Rod Williams and Mertiss J. Thompson at the Bill Wright Golf Complex.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Rod Williams is a former student of Thompson. Williams said Thompson was his first golf teacher. Williams has been playing golf for two years.

Smiling man wearing a light green polo and name tag reading “Evan” stands in an office decorated with golf memorabilia and tournament flags.
Evan Johnsen at the First Tee office inside the Bill Wright Golf Complex's clubhouse.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Evan Johnsen is the vice president of programs and development at First Tee Greater Seattle. First Tee is an organization that offers golf lessons to young people, regardless of income.

"Golf presents all kinds of challenges for us, so learning to appreciate those, [to] look forward to them, set goals and dig deep to learn the grit you have — knowing you never do it alone helps us all be better," Johnsen said.

Two young women smile while standing beside a rack of golf clubs, with signed posters from the 2025 Pat Caso Family Scramble event on the wall behind them.
Nina Day (left) and Anjali Naidu (right) in the First Tee office at Bill Wright Golf Complex's clubhouse.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

First Tee regional coordinator and Maple Valley resident Nina Day said, "The relationships you build and the opportunities I've had because of First Tee have been really cool."

Anjali Naidu, First Tee site coordinator, said, "Golf is mostly a white male sport. And it was cool seeing girls that look like me on the golf course when I was 10 years old."

South End Life Bulletin Board

Jazz Jams at Rainier Beach

Rainier Beach Community Club hosts free jazz jams every third Sunday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rainier Beach Community Club, 6038 S. Pilgrim St.

Ron Angeles and a five- to six-piece group will play jazz standards for the first portion of the event. Then the space opens to a jam session. Community is welcome to play in the session, watch, or dance.

Before the Badge Community Police Dialogues

Seattle University Crime and Justice Research Center is hosting a series of online discussions to meet the new police recruits and for the recruits to hear from the community about views on public safety in Seattle. One event in this series is Nov. 3, 5:30–7:30 p.m. You can register for the event at publicsafetysurvey.org.

Emerald Newsroom Pop-Up — Come By and Visit Us

Oct.9, 3–7:30 p.m.
Beacon Hill Library Branch
2821 Beacon Ave.

Homework Help at Libraries in Our Neighborhood

Columbia Branch
4721 Rainier Ave. S.
206-386-1908

  • Tuesdays, 4–7 p.m.

  • Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m. (Teen Tutoring)

Douglass-Truth Branch
2300 E. Yesler Way
206-684-4704

  • Tuesdays, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

  • Thursdays, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

NewHolly Branch
7058 32nd Ave. S.
206-386-1905

  • Thursdays 5:30–7 p.m.

Rainier Beach Branch
9125 Rainier Ave. S.
206-386-1906

  • Mondays, 4–5:45 p.m.

  • Wednesdays, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

South Park Branch
8604 8th Ave. S.
206-615-1688

  • Wednesdays, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

More Resources:

If students are unable to visit library locations during Homework Help hours, they can access virtual one-on-one tutoring in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese using their library card and pin number through Tutor.com.

Tutor.com can also help high school students in tutoring and offers support in writing college essays, prepping for ACT/SAT tests, and applying for financial aid. Tutor.com also offers other resources for student support.

Yuko Kodama is the News editor for the South Seattle Emerald. She is passionate about the critical role community media plays in our information landscape and loves stories that connect us to each other and our humanity. Her weekly "South End Life" column spotlights the stories of neighbors and community members that weave through the South End.

Help keep BIPOC-led, community-powered journalism free — become a Rainmaker today.

News
Sports
Beacon Hill
Column
South End Life

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org