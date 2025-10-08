South End Life: Honoring the Local Legacy of the First Black U.S. Golf Champion, Bill Wright

Berdell Knowles came to Seattle about 12 years ago from Los Angeles, California. "I didn't expect to be able to continue [golfing] because of the weather in Seattle, but I was surprised that I play way more golf here than I ever did in L.A. The reasons are L.A. doesn't have enough golf courses for all the people living there. The Seattle area has an abundance of courses between Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma. Then there's Fir State. When you have a group of people who are positive, competitive, and skilled at golf, the way our membership is and the community is great, golf is our primary social hub."