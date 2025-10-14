Federal Shutdown Threatens WIC Program Serving Thousands of South End Families
The federal government shutdown leaves the future of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program uncertain for an estimated 6,000 recipients in South Seattle. Local leaders have planned a temporary solution, and food banks are preparing for a spike in visitors.
"These are food-insecure individuals, and they're very low income," said Lynn Kidder, WIC & Nutrition program manager in King County. "They're working jobs and trying to survive, and with the cost of food these days, it's even more important that we help these individuals out."
South Seattle and South King County experience the highest rates of food insecurity and are home to many food deserts in the county.
WIC provides low-income families who are pregnant, postpartum, or have kids under the age of 5 access to healthy foods and infant formula, breastfeeding support, nutritional education, and health screenings and referrals.
The outcomes for families on WIC experience reduced maternal and infant mortality, improved nutrition for mothers and children, healthier child development, and increased rates of breastfeeding, said Vazaskia Crockrell, Community Health Services director who oversees the WIC program at Public Health – Seattle & King County.
On Oct. 1, the Washington State Department of Health announced the state's WIC program had one or two weeks' worth of funding before the federal government shutdown would force the program to close.
On Thursday, the state DOH received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to sustain the food benefits until the end of October. WIC benefits will resume once the shutdown is over, but there will not be any back pay for benefits impacted during this time, said Raechel Simms, a spokesperson for the state DOH. It is unclear when the shutdown will end.
"Families need long-term sustainability, not short-term uncertainty. The human experience is something that has to be considered because these are real lives, real people, and real health outcomes," Crockrell said.
Local funding is being used to maintain the additional health services WIC offers, but if the government shutdown or funding issues persist, there is a risk these services could be affected.
Even if families lose benefits for a short period of time, Crockrell said it can lead to longer-term impacts. In the short term, it disrupts people's lives and increases stress, which can lead to people having to skip meals or come up with unsafe substitutes, and in the long term, it can impact an infant's developmental process and further increase health disparities.
Rainier Valley Food Bank serves about 25% of the city's food bank visits. Its executive director, Gloria Hatcher-Mays, said they have not seen an increase yet.
"We are anticipating, though, if this stopgap funding goes away, that we will definitely see a spike in visits from people," Hatcher-Mays said.
The food bank has received funding to purchase baby formula to prepare for an increase in visitors, as it's often the most expensive item new parents have to buy. Dairy, eggs, and other non-perishable items are also being added to the stockpile.
Visitors at the food bank have told Hatcher-Mays it's difficult to understand if or when their benefits might be affected or come to an end.
If the shutdown continues into November and the state does not have any additional funding, King County and Seattle officials announced they would provide families a one-time voucher for food and infant formula to be used at Safeway.
If needed, King County will provide clients with information directly on how to access the vouchers. Vouchers will be issued based on each participant's existing WIC food package and can range between $50 and $225. They will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.