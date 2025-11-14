In Gracious Speech, Mayor Bruce Harrell Concedes to Political Newcomer Katie Wilson

At public events, in press releases, and in campaign advertising, Harrell lauded his success in increasing the number of officers in the Seattle Police Department and revitalizing the city's downtown, which took on the feel of an urban ghost town following the COVID-19 pandemic. He reminisced about growing up in Seattle and proudly followed the University of Washington Huskies, the college team he'd played for in the mid-1970s. Harrell, the state's first mayor of Asian descent, also praised his biracial heritage, celebrating being the child of a Japanese American mother and a Black father.