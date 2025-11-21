Seattle Ties Draw South Park Volunteer Into Dangerous West Bank Harvest

So on Nov. 8, 2025, Shorne went to Beita. At first, the situation was calm. Then attackers suddenly arrived, and Shorne fled by running down a terraced hill while being chased by Israeli settlers. She heard the shrieks of journalist Raneen Sawafta being stoned and beaten with a club. Volunteers involved in the campaign, who were also being chased, called out instructions to each other. Shorne listened to one volunteer tell her to cover her head because settlers were hurling rocks. Another yelled out to follow a particular path that might create more distance from the attackers chasing them. A volunteer running near Shorne looked back and saw the settlers chasing them were 60 to 90 feet behind them.