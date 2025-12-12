Seattle Adopted a $9B Budget for 2026. Councilmember Eddie Lin Wants More Progressive Revenue Next Year

One of the biggest investments to South Seattle includes $2.1 million to the Tubman Center for Health & Freedom, which opened in 2020 and has two locations in the Rainier Valley. The organization focuses on providing a multifaceted approach to health care and addressing racial health disparities, particularly among Black and Indigenous communities, through health services, research, and policy. The Tubman Center is building a community health clinic in Rainier Beach, on track to open in 2027. The new clinic will have capacity to serve up to 12,000 primary-care patients.