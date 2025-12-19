New South End Businesses Bring Food and Purpose to Rainier Valley

Fredis, Dania, and others in the family started discussing the idea in 2020, and by May of this year, they had registered the business and moved toward a space. Nicolle said the family did all the carpentry work of building the walls inside it, while Nicolle took care of the siblings and cousins. "All the savings, all the hard work — everything is poured into this place with heart and soul. Tears of joy, all the sleepless nights — It's here."