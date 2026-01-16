South End Life: This Year, MLK Day Events Will Consider 'America at a Crossroads'

Shaude' Moore, executive team chair of the coalition, announced this year's theme: "Where Do We Go From Here?" This theme is based on the Rev. Dr. King's final book he wrote in 1967, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? "Dr. King warned America that we stood at a dangerous crossroad at the time. In the book, he challenged us to decide: Will we descend into chaos? Or will we build a community grounded in justice, democracy, and love?" Said Moore, "It's a question that's relevant now. When you march, vote, or speak out, are you answering Dr. King's call? How do we move forward?"