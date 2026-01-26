South End Life: New Book on U.S. Veteran Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, Penned by Wife Melissa, Details His Efforts to Attain Citizenship

A

Melissa: When people have been subjected to injustice for a long time by power structures that benefit from us, and we don’t remember what happened and who did it, an act of memory is an act of resistance and sharing. I didn't want this incredible life story to go unrecognized.

My husband's been trying to get national attention on this for a long time, and it didn’t get picked up, because his story exposes the corruption and the anti-constitutional behavior in the U.S. government. I also want to stand in a position of courage and integrity with immigrant communities.

Also, I love Zahid, and I wanted his story to be known, because he's wonderful.