South End Life: Cousins Show How Horses Are Key to Black History and Community

For many Buffalo Soldiers who conscripted from the South, "These are men who just got out of slavery, and there were two options for them: You can either be a sharecropper, which is practically still being a slave, or you can go and join the military, where they teach you to read and write," said Newbill. "They're going to pay you, they're going to give you a uniform and clothing, teach you how to work with weapons, and a horse is assigned to you." Newbill says many Buffalo Soldiers took the skills they gained in the military and used them to help build up wealth and economy in Black communities, like in Rosewood, Florida, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.