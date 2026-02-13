COLUMN | South Seattle Gets the Full Tyran Stokes Experience

It is closing in on 10 p.m. on a school night. Sandwiches and drinks are being set up in front of the Rainier Beach locker room. After an all-out assault on the school scoring record, followed by a lengthy ceremony for senior cheerleaders on Senior Night, Tyran Stokes is in stocking feet and a receptive mood as dozens of people check in, taking photos, getting autographs. They are kids and adults, alike, from the school and outside, getting a memento of what could play out as never-again celebrity in a neighborhood that can use the uplifting.