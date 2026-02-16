South End Life: Some of the Locals Who Keep an Eye on the Detainees Flown Out of South Seattle

Later, as a 16-year-old foreman on his family's berry farm in the 1970s, Shikuma witnessed about 15 people on his team who were migrant farmworkers chased down by border patrol and whisked away. "These coincide with what we see happening today," Shikuma said, describing ICE's recent activities in Minneapolis. "They don't have people's names. Oftentimes, they don't know what nationality they are. They just know that they don't look white, they speak Spanish or some other foreign language, and that's enough for them to pick you up and take you away. Getting connected with groups like La Resistencia who are fighting to shut down the Northwest Detention Center and the ICE deportation flights out of King County Airport seemed like a natural fit [for me]."