Defending Champion Rainier Beach Earns Top Seed in State 3A Tournament

The one certainty is that help is on the way, just as the stakes crank up on Rainier Beach’s quest to defend its state 3A championship.

Crawford had been on a scoring rampage when he went down against Garfield on Jan. 23. Without him, teams have been able to neutralize Stokes’ outside shooting by defending him with quicker, smaller players. Teams like O’Dea and Eastside Catholic clogged up the middle with their bigs and ran double- and triple-teams at Stokes with other guards.

Bellevue will have difficulty replicating those defensive tactics against Stokes. The Wolverines do not have any ample inside presence. Their main weapon has been a 2-2-1 trap that Rainier Beach also runs, but can extend over more of the court.

And funny thing, the Vikings turned the tables on O’Dea when Bethea used a squadron of his best leapers to close out their comeback. With Stokes contributing three and Babbs two, Beach had eight blocks against the Irish, causing hesitation in the O’Dea offense. Brian Webster, their first-team, all-league guard, went wild with 15 points in the first half, but mustered only three more in the second.