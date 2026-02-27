Close to 100 Attend Virtual Meeting on Student Safety in Rainier Beach

Heidi Tuttle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) South Precinct captain, kicked off the meeting and spoke about short-term and long-term plans as part of the Rainier Beach gun violence initiative. Tuttle said officers will have a more "visible presence" around campuses, including a new traffic patrol focused on arrival and dismissal times. The department also plans to appoint a detective liaison position specializing in the "highest-risk youth and groups in Rainier Beach," according to an information packet.