Rainier Beach Mourns After Fatal Shooting of Two Teens

As Friday afternoon turned into Friday evening, as investigators and a police dog scoured a cordoned off area along Henderson, the Rainier Beach community began to gather and grieve. Dozens of people filled the Bank of America parking lot, staring at the scene from behind police tape and hugging the people they knew. Folks brought bottles of water and boxes of tissue. A woman in scrubs stood in horror. She said she was a parent. Another woman said her son works out across the street. A third woman stood along a fence and emitted a wail too agonizing to describe.