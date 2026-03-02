South End Life: Annual Vigil Supports Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

A March 2 vigil will mark a tragic event 31 years ago that still reverberates within the Filipino community. On March 2, 1995, three Filipinas were killed at the King County Courthouse: Susana Remerata Blackwell, who was eight months pregnant; Phoebe Dizon, mother of three; and Veronica Laureta Johnson, mother of two. They were at the courthouse because Remerata Blackwell was going through a divorce hearing, and Dizon and Laureta Johnson were there to support her and testify on her behalf. Then, as the three women sat on a bench in the hallway outside the courtroom, Remerata Blackwell's husband, Timothy Blackwell, shot the women at close range. The murder happened just before closing arguments.