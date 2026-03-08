Rainier Beach dominates Lincoln to win 11th Boys 3A State Tournament Title. ‘We had a championship to win.’

TACOMA – Some games are won before they even start. The Rainier Beach Vikings checked into their Tacoma Dome locker room on Saturday night to find a message scrawled on their white board.

It said something like, “Davion (Shareef-Dulanaey) is No. 1, Tyran (Stokes) sucks, we’re here to take the ‘ship,” according to Micah Ili-Meneese, who was the outstanding player in the State 3A Tournament.

Rainier Beach essentially called “game” against Lincoln of Tacoma right then and there.