A Play About Bruce Lee Faces an Unlikely Opponent: Donald Trump

Kevin Malgesini was working through a conundrum. The Seattle Children’s Theatre (SCT) managing director was preparing for the production of Young Dragon: A Bruce Lee Story to run in Seattle for two weeks in March and then for another two-week series in April at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (The Kennedy Center) in Washington D.C. The play is about Lee’s formative years in Seattle, before he became a pop culture icon embodying the mastery of physical movement and mental discipline.

Like in any dramatic story, there’s a point where the main character faces a moment of crisis. This past winter, Malgesini faced more than one. Should SCT continue to run its production at The Kennedy Center or pull out? If it cancelled the contract with the historic performing arts center, SCT would lose the money promised for the two-week performance -- about $80,000. If SCT stopped the run, would the local Seattle theater be able to raise enough money to pay performers for the lost performances? Would the theater be able to compensate for its own losses? Malgesini needed to make decisions with his team.