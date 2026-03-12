Rep. Adam Smith on War With Iran: 'Military Is Not the Solution'

A

I totally agree with you, and I think it's really important to understand why. I think what a lot of the people in that position … think [is], "Okay, if I come out admittedly opposed to the war, then that means I'm okay with everything Iran is doing."

I think they see it that way, and that is simply wrong. I mean, you can be very much against Iran's efforts to build a nuclear weapon, their ballistic missiles program, against their threatening of Israel, against their support of Hezbollah and Hamas and militias in Iraq, and all of that — and still say, "That's all a problem, but it's a problem [that we're] going to have to figure out how to contain without using the military." Because there is no easy military solution, and the cost of trying to use the military is just too high.

I've been doing interviews on NewsMax, and I did one interview with Katie Pavlich on NewsNation, former Fox News person, who just kept pummeling me throughout it. "So you're okay with their nuclear weapons program? You're okay with their ballistic missiles program? You don't care that they tried to kill President Trump." Which, by the way, there's not a ton of evidence that they did. But that point aside, I'm like, "No, I'm not okay with any of that. It's just war is not necessarily the answer to a situation where you're not getting what you want."

And that is how we stumble into all of these conflicts [because] people are like, "Well, gosh, Saddam Hussein is terrible. You know, if we just leave Afghanistan maybe the Taliban will come back. You know, Muammar Gaddafi," and all of that is true, but what I've learned is if you're going to use the military, what happens? Do you get the outcome that you want? Most of the time, no, and all of the time, the cost is horrific.