COLUMN | Rainier Beach Isn’t Done. Vikings Already Eyeing the Next Title Run.

Rainier Beach’s defensive pressure is its signature. During the regular season, Seattle Prep coach Dan Kriley told the Emerald that he didn’t think this year’s team was as good as last year’s. It wasn’t as cohesive, he said, and that was true, mainly at the offensive end, which could be halting with the ball stopping most often at Stokes. During its first possession of the state championship game, Rainier Beach executed its halfcourt offense to perfection, landing a Crawford jumper beyond the foul stripe. Because of their defense, the Vikings essentially did not have to run another play. And that’s the rub.