South End Life: During Ramadan, Salima Specialties Alters Hours, Maintains Community Focus

A

AM: It involved a lot of headaches and trial and error. We were testing flavors for almost a year to get what we wanted. Our intention was not to go with the traditional route of producing the instant pho, because they use additives, preservatives, and so forth. We wanted to be authentic to the halal concept. Halal concept is basically pure [and] cleanliness. It's not just the meat. It's about purifying your intention.

We found out about the freeze-drying method to preserve [the ingredients], which has been used in the military and NASA for a long time. We were able to get freeze-drying machines, and we started testing.

Our intention was to build a facility here and hire people here, but we ended up not doing it because the cost is too high.

So we went to Vietnam, and we opened a 5,000-square-foot facility in the Cham community. We worked with a local company there to make a custom freeze-dry machine for us. It took another year and a half to get that done, and now I have to bring in three more investors to finance money.