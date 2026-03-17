South Park Nonprofit Partners With Seattle Labor Office on Worker Rights Clinic
With upcoming international celebrations for the World Cup and growing anti-immigration rhetoric, a South Park community organization is offering advice and education for those in Seattle’s workforce.
Villa Comunitaria, a nonprofit that serves Latinx families in South King County, and the Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) are hosting an in-person clinic on March 19 to answer questions on the city’s labor laws. The collaboration focuses on immigrants and limited English speakers "who represent thousands of people in the workplace," OLS Director Steven Marchese wrote in a statement.
"Villa Comunitaria expands our opportunities to reach more workers and helps ensure they understand their rights and have a supportive workplace that is in full compliance with Seattle’s labor laws," Marchese wrote. "OLS looks forward to collaborating with Villa Comunitaria in an upcoming training to strengthen ongoing outreach and education and further build trust in the community."
This event comes as Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and deportations continue to rise, making undocumented workers even more vulnerable to employer discrimination, Maribel Pastor, community engagement manager at Villa Comunitaria, said. Registration is required.
In their own outreach, Villa Comunitaria organizers say the community’s most common complaints about labor revolve around cases of wage theft, unpaid benefits for vacation, or missing out on mandated breaks. But whether someone works as a company employee or independent contractor, knowing their worker rights can be empowering, Pastor said.
When community members are educated on labor laws, "they realize sometimes that their rights have been abused, especially for immigrants," Pastor said. "But they feel much more empowered, and start telling the rest of their coworkers about different things. ... Community starts educating community."
Villa Comunitaria regularly offers a range of services, including economic development, food access, system navigation, and leadership skills. This is the organization’s second year collaborating with OLS on labor education.
The nonprofit is hosting this clinic months before Seattle is set to host the World Cup, an event that is expected to draw about 750,000 visitors to the city. Leading up to the tournament in June, Villa Communitaria and OLS will continue to do outreach to both workers and businesses, Pastor said.
"A lot of different services are going to be required," Pastor said. "When you hire more people this season for the World Cup, make sure that you comply with all the labor standards."
Organizers and OLS workers will be available Friday, March 19, 4:30–7 p.m. at Villa Comunitaria, 8201 10th Ave. S, Suite 8. Childcare and food will be provided. Attendees will be able to ask questions, seek resources, and discuss individual labor issues. Registration is required.
No Paywalls. No Billionaires. Just Us.
We're raising funds to hire our first-ever full-time reporter and grow our capacity to cover the South End. Support community-powered journalism — donate today.