'Heartbreaking and Devastating': Allegations Against Cesar Chavez Shake South Seattle Leaders

Magdaleno "Leno" Rose-Avila was a Chicano activist who worked directly with Chavez and Huerta in the UFW organizing for women's labor rights in Colorado. He was also the head of a foundation in the activist's name after being asked to do so by Chavez's family. In Seattle, he was the first director of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs in Seattle and former executive director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.