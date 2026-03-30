South End Life: Southeast Seattle PTAs Have a Fundraising Goal for Their Schools — Equity
A coalition of 17 Southeast Seattle public elementary and middle school parent-teacher associations (PTAs) want to raise funds to ensure all students have equitable access to the education they deserve. The coalition, called the Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance (SESSFA), is holding a weekslong event where each of the schools features a movement-themed fundraiser.
One of these festivities was a "bike rodeo," where kids at Wing Luke Elementary School decorated their bikes, ate pizza, and wheeled around the school parking lot to beats by Bad Bunny and BTS and to songs like "Moloka'i Jam." Held on March 25, the rodeo drew more than 100 people to support South End students. There are upcoming SESSFA events at other schools: Rainier View Elementary will have a glow-in-the-dark school dance, South Shore PK-8 will host a Double Dutch Divas and Zumba event, while Graham Hill Elementary will invite people to play capture the flag.
Funds raised through donations from families, local businesses, grants, and other public school PTAs are put through an equity formula that uses the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) criteria, like numbers of students at each school who are BIPOC, who are on free and reduced lunch, or who are in English-language learner programs. That data and more is crunched to determine how much each participating school will receive. Last year, fund disbursements to each of the 17 school PTAs ranged from $16,000 to $49,000, which is more than what some school PTAs can raise on their own.
SESSFA went from raising over $190,000 in 2021 for 12 school PTAs to gathering half a million dollars last year for a group of 17 PTAs. Last year, about half the funds came from individuals, family members, and friends at Move-A-Thon events, while the rest came from grants and corporate sponsors, like from Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation, Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, Families Crafting Change, and other Seattle area PTAs. John Stanford International Elementary School and Leschi Elementary School PTAs also supported SESSFA efforts last year.
This year, the coalition has a new goal: $600,000.
North Seattle school PTAs have generally raised more money than those in Southeast Seattle. Many north of the Lake Washington Ship Canal raise more than $100,000, with one PTA collecting more than $400,000, according to 2024 IRS records. In contrast, many Southeast Seattle schools don't list any amount, as PTAs that raise less than $50,000 don't report earnings.
Meghan Bedell, a founding member of SESSFA whose children went to Wing Luke Elementary School, says the fundraising identity of PTAs is complicated. "Because so many school districts are running on operational deficits now, we're finding that families need to fill in the gap to continue with what might've been available during the school day before." Bedell continued, "PTAs in affluent neighborhoods have the ability to fundraise additional amounts for legacy extracurriculars and staff positions, while South End PTAs are collecting funds for basic needs."
What's notable is how the funds raised are used by the PTAs. North End schools tend to assign PTA funding for support services, like nurses and counselors, programs for the arts, language, music, and computer equipment. Southeast Seattle schools often use PTA funds to first address functional necessities, such as interpreters for PTA meetings, snacks, and basic school supplies, or to bolster the school food pantry and pay for winter jackets. If money allows, Southeast Seattle school PTA funds pay for other programs.
Heather Hart, who serves on SESSFA's leadership team and whose children have attended Beacon Hill International Elementary School, said, "In these times, when families are living in poverty, getting a list of $100 worth of things to buy for school can be overwhelming." Beacon Hill International PTA began purchasing supplies in bulk for the students so everyone has everything they need and the items are similar.
Hart recounted that a few years ago, when the school was planning a Move-A-Thon involving balloon volleyball, the PE teacher asked if the PTA could purchase a volleyball net. When Hart asked if the old one wasn't working anymore, she was surprised when the educator said, "We use the tumbling mats [for a net]. We prop them up in the middle of the room, and kids hit the ball over them."
Beacon Hill International Elementary School PTA received more than $22,500 from SESSFA in 2025.
Hodan Mohamed, whose child is at South Shore PK-8, says the school's PTA has used the 2025 disbursement for numerous items, including snacks for children, Teacher Appreciation Day, swim classes, swimsuits and goggles, and interpreters.
"South Shore, as a pre-K to 8, is a very diverse school even within Southeast Seattle. Now, with the [school funding] cut, we worry about us possibly losing some staff next year," said Mohamed. The school's PTA received nearly $40,000 from SESSFA last year.
Bedell says the idea of pooling funds for Southeast Seattle schools started during the pandemic, when former District 7 school board member Brandon Hersey invited parents of D7 schools to meet virtually several times a month. One conversation led to a discussion about fundraising. A parent who had experience fundraising for their PTA offered to share tips and practices with others. SESSFA grew out of these meetups. "It's really important that we're thinking beyond just ourselves and what keeps us strong and healthy. Our community needs to thrive with us, and that's everybody around us."
Wing Luke Elementary Move-A-Thon Bike Rodeo
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