South End Life: Southeast Seattle PTAs Have a Fundraising Goal for Their Schools — Equity

Funds raised through donations from families, local businesses, grants, and other public school PTAs are put through an equity formula that uses the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) criteria, like numbers of students at each school who are BIPOC, who are on free and reduced lunch, or who are in English-language learner programs. That data and more is crunched to determine how much each participating school will receive. Last year, fund disbursements to each of the 17 school PTAs ranged from $16,000 to $49,000, which is more than what some school PTAs can raise on their own.