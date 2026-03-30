South End Life: Southeast Seattle PTAs Have a Fundraising Goal for Their Schools — Equity
News

South End Life: Southeast Seattle PTAs Have a Fundraising Goal for Their Schools — Equity

Published on
5 min read
Children on bicycles participate in the Move-A-Thon outside Wing Luke Elementary. Parents supervise and take photos of the kids riding their bicycles.
The Move-A-Thon at Wing Luke Elementary School on March 25.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

A coalition of 17 Southeast Seattle public elementary and middle school parent-teacher associations (PTAs) want to raise funds to ensure all students have equitable access to the education they deserve. The coalition, called the Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance (SESSFA), is holding a weekslong event where each of the schools features a movement-themed fundraiser.

One of these festivities was a "bike rodeo," where kids at Wing Luke Elementary School decorated their bikes, ate pizza, and wheeled around the school parking lot to beats by Bad Bunny and BTS and to songs like "Moloka'i Jam." Held on March 25, the rodeo drew more than 100 people to support South End students. There are upcoming SESSFA events at other schools: Rainier View Elementary will have a glow-in-the-dark school dance, South Shore PK-8 will host a Double Dutch Divas and Zumba event, while Graham Hill Elementary will invite people to play capture the flag.

Funds raised through donations from families, local businesses, grants, and other public school PTAs are put through an equity formula that uses the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) criteria, like numbers of students at each school who are BIPOC, who are on free and reduced lunch, or who are in English-language learner programs. That data and more is crunched to determine how much each participating school will receive. Last year, fund disbursements to each of the 17 school PTAs ranged from $16,000 to $49,000, which is more than what some school PTAs can raise on their own. 

SESSFA went from raising over $190,000 in 2021 for 12 school PTAs to gathering half a million dollars last year for a group of 17 PTAs. Last year, about half the funds came from individuals, family members, and friends at Move-A-Thon events, while the rest came from grants and corporate sponsors, like from Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation, Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, Families Crafting Change, and other Seattle area PTAs. John Stanford International Elementary School and Leschi Elementary School PTAs also supported SESSFA efforts last year. 

This year, the coalition has a new goal: $600,000.

North Seattle school PTAs have generally raised more money than those in Southeast Seattle. Many north of the Lake Washington Ship Canal raise more than $100,000, with one PTA collecting more than $400,000, according to 2024 IRS records. In contrast, many Southeast Seattle schools don't list any amount, as PTAs that raise less than $50,000 don't report earnings. 

Meghan Bedell, a founding member of SESSFA whose children went to Wing Luke Elementary School, says the fundraising identity of PTAs is complicated. "Because so many school districts are running on operational deficits now, we're finding that families need to fill in the gap to continue with what might've been available during the school day before." Bedell continued, "PTAs in affluent neighborhoods have the ability to fundraise additional amounts for legacy extracurriculars and staff positions, while South End PTAs are collecting funds for basic needs." 

What's notable is how the funds raised are used by the PTAs. North End schools tend to assign PTA funding for support services, like nurses and counselors, programs for the arts, language, music, and computer equipment. Southeast Seattle schools often use PTA funds to first address functional necessities, such as interpreters for PTA meetings, snacks, and basic school supplies, or to bolster the school food pantry and pay for winter jackets. If money allows, Southeast Seattle school PTA funds pay for other programs. 

Heather Hart, who serves on SESSFA's leadership team and whose children have attended Beacon Hill International Elementary School, said, "In these times, when families are living in poverty, getting a list of $100 worth of things to buy for school can be overwhelming." Beacon Hill International PTA began purchasing supplies in bulk for the students so everyone has everything they need and the items are similar.

Hart recounted that a few years ago, when the school was planning a Move-A-Thon involving balloon volleyball, the PE teacher asked if the PTA could purchase a volleyball net. When Hart asked if the old one wasn't working anymore, she was surprised when the educator said, "We use the tumbling mats [for a net]. We prop them up in the middle of the room, and kids hit the ball over them." 

Beacon Hill International Elementary School PTA received more than $22,500 from SESSFA in 2025.

Heather Hart smiles at the camera. She's wearing a scarf and roundish eyeglasses.
Heather Hart is on the SESSFA leadership team and is a mom to students at Beacon Hill International Elementary School.(Photo courtesy of Heather Hart)

Hodan Mohamed, whose child is at South Shore PK-8, says the school's PTA has used the 2025 disbursement for numerous items, including snacks for children, Teacher Appreciation Day, swim classes, swimsuits and goggles, and interpreters.

"South Shore, as a pre-K to 8, is a very diverse school even within Southeast Seattle. Now, with the [school funding] cut, we worry about us possibly losing some staff next year," said Mohamed. The school's PTA received nearly $40,000 from SESSFA last year.

SESSFA South Shore PK-8 School site lead Hodan Mohamed and her daughter, Asiyah, at South Shore Middle School. Hodan has her hand on Asiyah's shoulder. Both are wearing a hijab and smiling directly at the camera.
SESSFA South Shore PK-8 School site lead Hodan Mohamed and her daughter, Asiyah, at South Shore Middle School.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Bedell says the idea of pooling funds for Southeast Seattle schools started during the pandemic, when former District 7 school board member Brandon Hersey invited parents of D7 schools to meet virtually several times a month. One conversation led to a discussion about fundraising. A parent who had experience fundraising for their PTA offered to share tips and practices with others. SESSFA grew out of these meetups. "It's really important that we're thinking beyond just ourselves and what keeps us strong and healthy. Our community needs to thrive with us, and that's everybody around us."

Meghan Bedell is posing for a photo outdoors, standing in front of foliage, smiling at the camera. She's wearing a Mariners button-up shirt.
Meghan Bedell is a founding member of SESSFA and a mother of kids who went to Wing Luke Elementary, Aki Kurose Middle School, and Rainier Beach High School. She currently works as director of finance and admin at Southeast Seattle Education Coalition (SESEC), which also acts as fiscal sponsor for SESSFA.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Wing Luke Elementary Move-A-Thon Bike Rodeo

Nhu Pham (left) with her kids, Densy and Denise, who roller-skated at the Wing Luke Elementary Move-A-Thon. Densy and Denise are wearing protective helmets, and the youngest daughter is holding a half-eaten slice of pizza.
Nhu Pham (left) with her kids, Densy and Denise, who roller-skated at the Wing Luke Elementary Move-A-Thon. Pham is a parent and teaching assistant in special education at the school.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)
Diane Tiao is outside near the bike rodeo where kids are riding bicycles. She's smiling for the photo and wearing red eyeglasses.
Diane Tiao is a second-grade teacher and mother of two students who attend Wing Luke Elementary School. "We're really grateful for all of the schools that participate and lift us up — and that's what equity is." Tiao says the funds from the multi-school PTA Move-A-Thon fund after-school programs for basketball, chess, and LEGO club. Nearly 75% of enrolled students come from low-income families. Wing Luke's PTA received more than $32,000 through SESSFA last year.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)
Sierra Pressley-Tucker with her daughter, Lilly, at the bike rodeo. Lilly is wearing a bike helmet and heart-shaped sunglasses, and Sierra is wearing red eyeglasses. In the background are kids riding their bicycles.
Sierra Pressley-Tucker with her daughter, Lilly, at the bike rodeo.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)
Two kids pose for a photo near bicycles while two adults handle the bicycle to prepare it for the bike rodeo.
Tom Parker (right), who runs the Cascade Bicycle Club's Let's Go program, brought 20 bicycles for kids to use for the bike rodeo at Wing Luke Elementary. Parker raised and lowered seats and helped teach kids how to cycle.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

No Paywalls. No Billionaires. Just Us.

We're raising funds to hire our first-ever full-time reporter and grow our capacity to cover the South End.  Support community-powered journalism — donate today.

News
South End Life
Yuko Kodama

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org