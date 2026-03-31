Who’s Keeping an Eye on Seattle’s Surveillance Cameras?

Sage Wilson said that NYUPP “came recommended by community groups and organizations who share our interest in evaluating our use of the RTCC for privacy and data governance concerns,” referring to the Real-Time Crime Center, a technological hub for law enforcement to track suspects. The Mayor’s office reviewed similar audits the group had conducted elsewhere, and was “impressed with their independence and the quality of their work.” That included the NYUPP’s statements in favor of new restrictions on automated license plate readers in Washington State, which was a “different perspective than that of SPD,” said Sage Wilson.