Suspect Arrested in Killing of 2 Rainier Beach Teens
Seattle police arrested a suspect they described as a "juvenile male" on March 17 in the January shooting deaths of two teens in Rainier Beach.
The arrest comes six weeks after the deaths of Rainier Beach High School students Tyjon Malik Stewart, 18, and Tra'Veiah Houfmuse, 17. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, after school let out, the two teens were shot and killed at a nearby bus stop. Soon after, community members created a memorial at the site to honor their memories.
SPD Chief Shon Barnes, speaking at a March 17 press conference, gave few details about the suspect and the arrest, which occurred outside of Seattle. Barnes stated the suspect may have had a relationship with the victims and confirmed the suspect was not a student at Rainier Beach High School.
The families of Stewart and Houfmuse were present at the press conference.
"While this arrest cannot bring back the lives that were taken, it represents an important step towards accountability and towards providing these families and our community some measure of closure," Barnes said.
Mayor Katie Wilson and City Councilmember Eddie Lin, whose district includes Rainier Beach, were also present. Since the shooting, Wilson said she has heard the Rainier Beach community needs more support, specifically regarding gun-violence prevention.
"Prevention is the goal," Wilson said. "To prevent the trauma that an arrest cannot heal, we need to provide services and support, good jobs, housing, and opportunities to keep our young people from picking up a gun in the first place."
The Rainier Beach community has addressed community safety and violence prevention since the shooting. On Feb. 24, close to 100 participants, including principals, parents, school staff, and community members attended a virtual meeting to discuss student safety.
"We know gun violence is a regional problem," Wilson said. "And I know that work has to be led in our neighborhoods, by families, schools, churches, and community organizations. And it requires government partners to support that community leadership."
A first appearance hearing for the suspect is scheduled Wednesday, March 18, at the Clark Children and Family Justice Center. The suspect's name has not been released.
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