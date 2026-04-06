South End Life: A CID Program Turns Restaurant Food Waste Into Compost for a Local P-Patch

Chui co-founded Restaurant 2 Garden with Lizzy Baskerville, the Danny Woo Community Garden’s former garden manager. In 2015, Seattle's garbage laws mandated that food waste be composted, and Chui was hired as an outreach specialist to work with CID businesses in Cantonese to help them stay compliant with the laws and to inform them of city waste services. Every business was required to sign up for compost service, with prices starting at $98 a month. “I saw that small businesses were paying a company to pick up their food scraps, which is typical nationally. At the same time, Lizzy was telling me how large compost donations to the garden would disappear within a couple of hours, so there’s demand for compost within the neighborhood,” Chui said.