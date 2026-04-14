At 100 Days, Wilson Faces Backlash Over Seattle Surveillance Cameras

Representatives from community organizations on the progressive left, along with other community members, spoke at the rally to ask that funding used for surveillance cameras instead be redirected to fund social services. The speakers, who highlighted how surveillance impacts immigrant communities, people seeking reproductive care, sex workers, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, included representatives from Puget Sound Sage and the "Humbows Not Hotels" campaign, La Resistencia NW, Radical Women, and Pitch 206, as well as University of Washington law professor Angélica Cházaro and drag queen Harper Bizzarre.