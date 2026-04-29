Mayor Katie Wilson Expands Preschool, Free School Meals Citywide

Russo responded to a question about whether the pre-K plan would reduce available slots, saying that 600 spaces for students would be added over the course of the six-year plan. Those spaces would be spread among three different childcare options: a six-hour school day option that would run through the school year; a second six-hour option that would run year-round, Monday through Friday; and a 10-hour option that would also run year-round, Monday through Friday.