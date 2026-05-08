From the Black Panther Party to Labor Rights, Local Organizers Prioritized Building Coalitions

Tagawa, a Vietnam veteran, recounted how he walked up to some Panthers marching near the arboretum on South Madison Street and ran into a friend from junior high, Bobby White. "He gave me the rundown of the Party's mission and said, 'You're going to join the Party, aren't you?' I responded with, 'But Bobby, I'm not Black.' White shot back, 'You ain't white, either.' I immediately got it," Tagawa said. "I ain't white, and that's why I was born in a [Japanese American World War II] concentration camp. I ain't white, and that's why I was living in the Central District with Bobby," because of redlining, said Tagawa. "I joined and never looked back." Tagawa added that some people criticized him joining the Party, saying, "'It wasn't your fight.' To that I say, 'It's everybody's fight,'" said Tagawa.