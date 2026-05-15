With Walgreens Closing and Amazon Fresh Recently Shut, 23rd and Jackson Sits at a Crossroads

The Walgreens near 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson St. is almost barren, with shelves close to empty and few people walking through the store. In one corner, Ms. Shirley, a longtime Central District resident, sat at the Walgreens photo kiosk, heartbroken. She had received a letter in the mail saying her prescriptions would soon be filled at a Walgreens on Rainier Avenue South in Columbia City, nearly 3 miles away. But when her phone died, she came to the store on 23rd and Jackson to charge it. That's when she learned the news: This Walgreens was closing.