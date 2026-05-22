The Chinatown-International District is preparing for an estimated 750,000 people who could come to see World Cup games at nearby Lumen Field. The soccer tournament's first Seattle game is June 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)

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Hundreds of Thousands Could Attend the World Cup. The CID Plans to Be Ready.

While store owners hope for customers and others worry about increased surveillance, the neighborhood is mobilizing for the arrival of an estimated 750,000 soccer fans, though ticket sales have been slow.