Seattle Expands Policing, Services in Little Saigon and North Beacon Hill

In her statement, Wilson also notes that "we can't arrest our way out of these problems," which is why she is also "deploying $1.1 million of one-time funding to immediately support additional services." This funding would include neighborhood outreach staff, mobile overdose treatment and prevention teams, and community activations to support the neighborhood. The Emerald reached out to Wilson's office to ask where the $1.1 million in funding is coming from and the timeline for hiring the outreach staff but didn't hear back in time for publication.