OPINION | Mass Stabbing in Little Saigon Not ‘Aberration,’ but a Norm Caused by City Apathy

Now the Downtown Activation Plan is coming (back) to Little Saigon to address the “public disorder” plaguing the neighborhood. The plan will include increased patrols, new lighting, and a change in the environmental design of Little Saigon — the same promises as before, but now with a useless SODA zone and new invasive surveillance cameras coming soon. This week, street cleaners came to try and clean off the grime and despair on the corner of 12th and Jackson, with Hoa Mai Park temporarily closed for its deep cleaning. But this half-hearted clean-up effort and “pivot” of resources is only happening because the entire nation witnessed the human suffering caused by the apathy and neglect of City leaders.