Penalties Loom for Washington if State Doesn’t Improve Food Stamp Error Rates

Those with error rates between 6% and 8% would pay for 5% of benefits, amounting to more than $90 million in Washington, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services, which administers SNAP here. Between 8% and 10% would cost the state nearly $200 million. And anything over 10% will force the state to shoulder almost $300 million in new costs, a staggering sum for the already-stretched budget.