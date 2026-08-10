How Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles Plans to Lead SPD

“It took me back to being a child, right? You know, growing up in a community is very similar to the South Park area. Like, my sisters, I remember doing double dutch, and me with my friends,” said Sayles. “It's one of those things that will bring the community closer to the police department because they're like, ‘The police chief out here, double-dutching with us.’ And I think, hopefully, other police officers [will see that] it's okay to be human. And we don't have to be a robot.”